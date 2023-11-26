FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This Friday you can continue to shop local beyond Small Business Saturday. You can also support a local organization.

Director of Operations at Matthew 25 Health and Care Lauren Tosland stepped by WANE 15 to share more about Covington Cares. You can see that in the interview above.

Covington Cares is this Friday, December 1. You can shop at a handful of local retailers and restaurants in the Covington Plaza where a percentage of sales and purchases will support Matthew 25 Health and Care. Click here to learn more.