FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Covington Art Fair will mark its 30th consecutive year June

24- June 25, 2023 at Covington Plaza shopping center, 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd.

The art fair runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

The Covington Art Fair is one of the largest fine arts fairs in the region, featuring

artwork of local, regional and national artists. More than 90 artists will be on hand

with one-of-a-kind artwork from every medium.

The two-day event includes live jazz music and food trucks, and many of the plaza merchants will feature special items and demonstrations.