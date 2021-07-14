Covington Art Fair returns after canceling in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Covington Art Fair is marking its 28th consecutive year this month after organizers had to cancel the 2020 fair due to the pandemic.

“The Covington Art Fair is one of the largest fine arts fairs in the region, featuring artwork of local, regional and national artists. More than 90 artists will be on hand with one-of-a-kind artwork from every medium,” organizers said.

The free two-day event at Covington Plaza shopping center, located 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd, includes live jazz music and food trucks. Organizers said many of the plaza merchants will feature special items and demonstrations.

Show times:

July 31 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Aug 1 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information contact Glenda Stoppenhagen at 260-424-3373.