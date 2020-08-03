Covington Art Fair canceled amid virus threat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The annual Covington Art Fair has been canceled “due to the current situation with the Covid 19 virus.”

The art fair, held each summer in Covington Plaza off Jefferson Boulevard, had been re-scheduled for Aug. 22-23.

More than 80 artists and merchants were set to participate, organizers said.

“Although the over 80 artists and Covington Plaza merchants will be very disappointed, this was the best decision we could make,” said Covington Art Fair Coordinator Glenda Stoppenhagen.

The art fair will be held June 26-27, 2021.