COVID surge causes Allen County courts to recommend mask wearing in all court facilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and Allen County’s return to orange status, the Allen County Circuit and Superior courts have updated their policy on the wearing of masks and facial coverings in court buildings, recommending masks at all times.

Effective immediately, at the direction of a Judge or Magistrate, masks may be required in courtrooms and other congregate settings, according to the court’s press release. Those settings could include crowded gathering areas including hallways and lobby areas.

This policy updated applies to the Allen County Courthouse, Meeks Justice Center, the Courthouse Annex and the Allen County Juvenile Center.

Mask wearing in court facilities is strongly recommended at all times.

In the event that masking is required, masks will be provided at no charge. Masks will be available to the public in court offices, at security checkpoints and in courtrooms at all times, regardless of whether masking is required.

Social distancing provisions also remain in effect in courtrooms, limiting crowd sizes. Jurors are also being protected by spreading out assemblies to limit crowd sizes and calling prospective jurors to the Courthouse in small groups.

All Allen County court facilities are currently open to the public without restriction.