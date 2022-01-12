COVID, flu cases prompt North Adams to go to eLearning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — North Adams Community Schools will be on eLearning days Thursday and Friday January 13 and 14 because of staff and substitutes being out from COVID-19 exposures and rampant flu cases.

Superintendent Kim Hiatt sent out a notice Wednesday saying the district has been fighting to stay open after the post-holiday surge.

“Unfortunately, by the end of today several more staff and some of our subs were starting to show symptoms, so we had to accept we were not going to be able to fully staff all our classrooms tomorrow or Friday. As such, we will be closing school with eLearning tomorrow and Friday, January 13 and 14,” she said in the message addressed to North Adams families.

On Thursday only, food services will provide meal kits for two days’ worth of breakfast and lunch. Those can be picked up from 12pm to 1pm and from 5pm to 6pm on January 13. People are asked to drive up to door N22 and a staff member will bring the food to the car. No walk-ups are allowed.

Extra-curricular events are not canceled unless people in the groups become symptomatic.