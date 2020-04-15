COVID-19’s impact on Fort Wayne’s hospitality industry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many industries are suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes the hospitality industry. With the loss of revenue, Fort Wayne’s economy is taking a major hit.

Dan O’Connell, president, and CEO of the Visit Fort Wayne said the traveling and tourism industry was the first to be hurt by a pandemic with and unfortunately it may be the last to recover. He told WANE 15 that he doesn’t see things turning around until late fall or winter.

“The hospitality industry contributed over $750 million annually into the local economy and with this COVID-19 crisis, that’s going to be cut by seventy-five percent or more,” said O’Connell.

He added that the tourism industry in Fort Wayne has been devastated by COVID-19 due to canceling millions of dollars worth of conventions, meetings, and sporting events since mid-march. The pandemic is expected to have a longtail impact on Fort Wayne’s tourism.

“There is not a vaccine so it’s unsure who in a large crowd could infect the person next to them. There still isn’t any medical evidence to assist people in determining if they are immune.,” said O’Connell. “Until those two things are available to the public, we believe the travel industry will be significantly hindered.”

O’Connell said he does believe the hospitality industry will rebound because Fort Wayne has become a very popular destination with superior convention facilities, a second to none arena, and fantastic venues like promenade park.

