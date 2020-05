FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne UNITED and City Life will host their eighth installment of the COVID-19 virtual forum Thursday.

This week’s discussion will cover the responsibilities of city officials during the pandemic, how it has impacted their personal lives and how they envision the future of Fort Wayne.

Guest panelists include Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker.

To watch the forum in real time or after the live event ends, click HERE.