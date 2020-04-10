COVID-19 takes its toll on area high school proms

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — With the coronavirus shutting down schools and creating a need for social distancing, proms are being postponed or canceled altogether.

Bellmont High School’s prom was originally going to be held on May 9. However, due to the virus, the prom was canceled. Now the Bellmont is holding a “would have been prom” where students are asked to email pictures to show off what they would have worn to prom.

Other school districts like Fort Wayne Community Schools, has canceled proms all together.

“Prom, those are canceled,” FWCS Public Information Officer Krista Stockman said. “I haven;’t heard of any any alternative plans for that. We know that it is heartbreaking for students but we do have any plans to reschedule those.

Central Noble High School has rescheduled their prom and graduation to June but those dates could change depending on travel and gathering restrictions.

However, a large majority of schools have not decided if and when they will hold prom for their seniors.

If your school is doing a virtual prom or another alternative, you can reach out by emailing newsrelease@wane.com.