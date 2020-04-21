COVID-19 response likely to delay Electric Works deal, start of construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The start of construction on the massive Electric Works project, expected this spring, is now facing the likelihood of another delay. This time the country’s response to the spread of COVID-19 has gotten the blame.

According to a statement released by developers Tuesday, government agencies and financial institutions working to fund the project have been disrupted during the pandemic. Along with its impact on the economy, financial markets and governmental operations, there will likely be a delay to finalize the deal and allow for the start of construction.

“Contracts such as our Economic Development Agreement with the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission commonly contain provisions that anticipate unique outside forces, such as a global pandemic causing delay,” the statement reads. “With our partners at the City of Fort Wayne, we included such provisions and are in regular communication with our public funding partners about the status of the project.”

In the statement, the developers ensured the community that Do It Best Corp. continues with its plans to be a part of the complex, announced earlier this year.

“In addition, work continues in preparation for the start of construction,” according to the statement. “At a time when many residents are losing their jobs amid record unemployment claims, our partners in Fort Wayne and around the State of Indiana continue to keep their teams employed and actively engaged. We’re grateful for the hundreds of people for their continuing work and commitment to this project and this community.”

While no potential date for the start of construction has been announced, developers said the campus would open in 2022 after helping bring the economy back to life by creating about 2,000 construction jobs and investing more than $200 million over the next two years.