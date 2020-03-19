COVID-19 precautions prompt changes in Fort Wayne trash, recycling collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beginning Monday, March 23, garbage and recycling crews will only collect City of Fort Wayne-issued residential carts. Workers will not pick up additional personal containers, bags, boxes or bulk items. Lids should be closed when placed properly for collection.

Following public health guidelines, these restrictions are being instituted by refuse hauling companies across the nation to protect workers and help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Garbage and recycling collection is essential to our health, our neighborhoods and our community. But during these unusual times, we need to make changes to protect our neighbors who work to provide the vital service of garbage collection,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “As we all pull together during this unprecedented pandemic, we trust that our residents will do their part to keep these valuable workers and our community safer.”

This restriction will remain in effect through at least April 15.

Residents can take yard waste including, leaves, limbs and branches, to the City Utilities’ Biosolids facility at 6202 Lake Avenue. Drop off fees are $1 per 100 pounds.

Biosolids Hours of Operation – Through March 30

Monday – Friday 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

April 1 – Nov 30

Monday-Saturday 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday Noon – 6:00 PM

