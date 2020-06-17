COVID-19 outbreak reported at Fort Wayne long-term care facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kingston Care Center in Fort Wayne is managing a coronavirus outbreak at its Fort Wayne long-term care facility.

Earlier this week, the center announced it had 56 total cases of coronavirus, including 16 staff members. Four people had died.

In a statement, the facility said COVID-19-positive residents were being treated in an isolated respiratory unit. They are also testing every resident for COVID-19.

Staff are required to quarantine and pass a health assessment before returning to work.