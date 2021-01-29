COVID-19 forces Honor Flight to cancel 3 flights

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI has canceled three spring flights planned for April 28, May 26, and June 9. These were rescheduled flights originally planned for fall of 2020 to replace spring flights one year ago.



After thorough consideration, the Board of Directors of the Honor Flight Network has ordered all Honor Flights scheduled through June 30 of 2021 be postponed. Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI), as a member of the Honor Flight Network, will comply with the mandate. The COVID-19 virus has had a significant impact on us as individuals and as a nation.



HFNEI President Dennis Covert states “It is disappointing that we’ve had to delay our flights for an entire year, however, the safety of our veterans has always been and will continue to be the number one priority for Honor Flight. Until the vaccine has been widely administered, it is simply not prudent for Honor Flight to risk the health and safety of those we seek to honor.”



Veterans and guardians who were originally scheduled for these Honor Flights from Fort Wayne will automatically be re-scheduled for upcoming flights when permitted.



Please visit our website www.hfnei.org or Facebook for updates as they become available. If you have questions, please call the Honor Flight number 260-633-0049.

