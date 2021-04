FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Covenant United Methodist Church hosted a COVID friendly Easter egg hunt drive-thru so that adults and children could enjoy the tradition while listening to Easter stories on Saturday morning.





Children received goodie bags as well as eggs, all from the comfort of their family vehicle. The event was held from 10 a.m. until noon at the church located at 10001 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, IN.