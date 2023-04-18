FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three years ago, a 25-year-old musician who had a big heart lost his life in a car crash at Maysville and Stellhorn roads.

Just after midnight on April 18, 2020, Alexes Ayanna Kaley was driving a 15-passenger Ford van when she left the roadway from northbound Maysville Road and hit a large tree on the other side of the road.

John Luke Callebaut, pinned in the front seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Callebaut’s online obituary, he had a big heart and loved writing music.

Alexes Kaley

Data from the vehicle showed Kaley was going nearly 76 mph two seconds before she hit the tree. The area speed limit is 40 mph, according to a probable cause document.

When blood was drawn about an hour and a half after the crash, Kaley’s blood alcohol content was .193% – more than twice the legal driving BAC of .08%. The tests conducted by the Indiana Department of Toxicology also indicated that Kaley had THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in her body.

She told the officer she’d been drinking rum and whiskey straight at a location in the 10000 block of Graber Road. She wasn’t sure when she used marijuana, but she told police she’d had “a lot” to drink, court documents said.

Kaley’s sentence in August 2021 was six years with four years suspended, with the first two years of her probation to be served at Community Corrections Residential Services on Cook Road. Her driver’s license was suspended for 2,672 days or about 7.3 years.

In 2021, her sentence resulted in taking a plea deal on a Level 4 charge for causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. A charge of reckless homicide was dismissed.

Tuesday, Kaley, now 24, was sentenced to four years in prison after she was found to violate her probation agreement

The probable cause noted that police found her in the driver’s seat of the van and the smell of alcohol was “strong” on her breath. At the hospital, she was unable to stand, her speech was slurred and she couldn’t move her hands when she was tested for finger dexterity.