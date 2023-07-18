HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — “Splitting verbal hairs.”

That’s what an attorney representing 33-year-old Nicholas Johnson said during a hearing Tuesday where defense lawyers and prosecutors debated whether the embattled ex-Huntington University track coach should be entitled to printed out testimony given to a grand jury that ultimately indicted him on a felony count of sexual battery.

Johnson’s defense attorneys are seeking the testimony; prosecutors say he doesn’t need to have it to make a defense.

“He’s been indicted, we’re entitled to the statements,” said Jennifer Lukemeyer, one of Johnson’s attorneys. “It only makes for a fair trial.”

Few details about the case against Johnson, other than he’s accused of knowingly and intentionally touching a woman in a rude or angry manner and intentionally touched her when she was forced to submit, have been released.

Nicholas Johnson

The woman has not been identified.

Johnson was once charged in a separate case with child seduction and kidnapping, which prompted his firing from Huntington University. In that case, he pleaded to a lesser count of identity deception.

He is also part of a federal lawsuit where former athletes at Huntington University accuse him of rape, sexual abuse and running a program where he encouraged doping. The lawsuit also names the university and Johnson’s wife, Lauren Johnson, who took over the running program in the wake of her husband’s firing, as defendants.

Whether Johnson will be given the testimony he seeks in his current criminal case might boil down to a local rule in Huntington, and exactly how the presiding judge interprets the words possession and control.

According to Huntington law:

A. The State shall disclose to the Defense the following material and information within its possession or control at least fourteen (14) days before trial. Discovery shall be continuing in nature through trial. 3. A transcript of those portions of grand jury minutes containing testimony of persons whom the Prosecuting Attorney may call as witnesses at the hearing or trial, as designated by the defense after listening to the recording of the testimony. Sections of Huntington Local Rule 35-CR-21-39

The prosecution claims that they don’t currently have a transcription of the grand jury minutes in their possession, and they won’t be acquiring them.

“At this point, the state doesn’t have any intent to request the grand jury testimonies,” said Huntington County prosecutor Jeremy Nix. “If I do not request it, I do not have it.”

The defense claims that because it is within the prosecution’s power to get the testimonies, that they do indeed control them.

The judge said that she would take the dispute under advisement and render a decision at the next pretrial hearing, which was set for August 28th, at 8:30 am.

With only the pretrial date set, it’s uncertain when Johnson will stand trial.

Meanwhile, the federal lawsuit continues to wind its way through the legal system.