Court documents: School guidance counselor posed as teen during inappropriate relationship with student

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Days after police arrested a Marion High School guidance counselor, court documents reveal new details into the alleged inappropriate relationship he had with a Norwell Middle School student.

Ryan C. Vermilion, 46, of Marion faces 12 counts of Vicarious Sexual Gratification and 12 counts of Child Exploitation. He has been suspended by Marion Community Schools. According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, on February 18 officials at Norwell Middle School seized a school-issued iPad from a 13-year-old student.

On the iPad, they found “sexual” conversations on Google Hangouts along with pictures of the girl and what she believed was a teenage boy. Officials then contacted the school resource officer and the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline.

The girl told investigators that between December 2019 and January 2020 she met a person on a website called Omegal and began messaging who she believed was a 14-year-old boy. The teenager went by the name “Will Ryan” and asked to move the conversation to Google Hangouts. Another person known only as Will Ryan’s uncle also began messaging the girl and soon told her Will had died of cancer.

The affidavit goes on to say both talked on the app for three months sending hundreds of explicit messages and numerous videos and photos of the girl nude and doing lewd act. Police also found a picture of the man who appeared to be in his 40’s. Officials sent the photo to the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center which lead them, Ryan Vermilion.

Vermilion is currently suspended from Marion High School where he was a school guidance counselor and was taken into custody. He is currently in the Wells County Jail. Vermilion will be back in court in March.