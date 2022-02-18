Austin C. Easterday, 26, of Woodburn was charged Friday with torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal. He was released Friday on his own recognizance, according to Steve Stone, public information officer for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Easterday admitted to his girlfriend that he “may have been a little too rough,” with their puppy, Sampson, after the dog urinated on the floor. Court documents did not identify the dog’s breed.

Easterday’s girlfriend said on Oct. 30, she’d gone to get food for Easterday and a relative. When she returned home, Sampson was in the bathtub and Easterday was trying to stop the bleeding. That’s when she thought he mentioned he’d been too rough with the dog.

Austin Easterday mugshot

A witness said Easterday picked Sampson up “by the skin on the back of its neck and the back near its back legs, up to his chest. He threw the dog on to the ground where it landed on a toy,” court documents said.

Sampson made noises like he was in pain and when Austin yelled at the dog to go outside, Sampson just “sat in place acting like and making noises like it was injured,” the witness said.

Then Easterday started kicking Sampson towards the door before he dragged the dog out of the home, court documents said.

The witness noticed there was blood on some of Easterday’s fingers and figured it was blood from the dog’s injuries.

The couple took the 7-month old puppy to the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital on Nov. 1 and apparently asked about surgery, but then called to come pick the dog up, court documents said.

The hospital called the Woodburn Police Department because the owners were “acting strangely” and the dog had a broken leg.

When the Woodburn police officer interviewed Easterday in January, Easterday said the dog had urinated on the floor in the living room. Easterday picked him up and tossed him and he thought the dog “possibly hit an ottoman table.” When he took the dog outside, he noticed Sampson was limping, he said. When he noticed the blood on Sampson’s leg, he took the dog upstairs to the bathroom and tried to wash the injury to stop the bleeding, court documents said.

The next day, when he noticed the dog wasn’t getting better, his girlfriend took the dog to the emergency vet.

They called the vet hospital to pick the dog up “because they learned they couldn’t afford the surgery he needed,” Easterday said.

The girlfriend was questioned by Dr. Jason Matthew at the emergency vet hospital. She told him she wasn’t certain why the dog was limping and no, the dog had not been hit by a car. She didn’t think her boyfriend had anything to do with the injury. She seemed to hesitate when giving her answers, court documents said.

An hour after Sampson was initially checked into the hospital, Easterday showed up “very angry and demanded to take the dog home against medical advice.”

The hospital called Animal Care and Control. Christina Fosnaugh, an investigator with the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Matthew said Sampson had a “displaced femur fracture” and would need surgery. The injuries “were consistent with significant force because of the bone that was broken,” court documents said.