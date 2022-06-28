FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It started as a night at the movies.

It ended with a truck chase, a shooting and a stay at the hospital.

A Fort Wayne woman accused of confronting her ex and his new female friend outside a local movie theater before chasing them down in a truck and shooting at them is now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 36-year-old Carmen M. Mousavi on a count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon shortly after the shooting Saturday night.

A man told police he and a woman had just left the Regal Coldwater Crossing 14 cinema on the city’s north side when Mousavi pulled up in her lifted Ford 150 pickup truck. Mousavi began verbally harassing the man and woman, according to court documents.

Carmen Mousavi

The man said in court documents he and the woman got into his own pickup truck and began to drive away, only to be followed by Mousavi.

Mousavi is accused of firing a gunshot at the truck as the vehicles approached a traffic light at Dartmouth Drive on East Washington Center Road, court documents said.

The gunshot struck the man in the back, causing a grazing wound on his upper shoulder, according to the court documents. It also struck the woman in the passenger seat in the chest, causing the man to pull over and dial 911.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where here condition was stabilized, court documents said.

Police began looking for Mousavi and quickly found her pickup truck with a broken headlight in the area of her home. She tried to get away from officers, court documents said, but they were able to conduct a felony traffic stop at Sandpoint and Tyrone roads.

Inside Mousavi’s truck police found a Taurus G3C 9-millimeter semiautomatic handgun.

Mousavi declined to speak with police, court documents said.

After being booked into Allen County Jail, Mousavi was released on her own recognizance. She’s due back in court Thursday.