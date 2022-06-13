FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman whose business handled funds for several homeowners associations is now accused of bilking three of those out of more than $180,000, according to U.S. District Court documents.

A grand jury indicted Lisa Austin Downey on several counts of wire fraud late last month. A judge unsealed the case Monday. Downey could face a maximum of 20 years in prison or a maximum fine of $250,000 – or a combination of prison and a fine – if convicted.

She was arrested this weekend in Virginia, according to court documents.

Downey is a former employee of the North Eastern Group Realty where she acted as the manager for funds of several homeowners associations, according to court documents. In 2019, she left North Eastern and began her own business, Elite HOA Management.

She acted as manager to the funds for at least three homeowners associations under her new business.

From March 2019 to October 2020, Downey is accused of devising a scheme to defraud the associations by making debit card purchases, cash withdrawals and transfers without authorization.

She is also accused of keeping inaccurate records in an attempt to hide her use of those accounts. At times, she’d write a check to herself and then submit false documents or accounting statements to make it appear the associations had more money than they actually did, court documents said.

Among the purchases Downey is accused of making with the funds are Lyft rides in San Francisco, California, a night at an Econo Lodge in Lynchburg, Virginia, and a purchase at the Pak A Sak in Van Wert, Ohio, according to court records.

Two of the homeowners associations, the Walnut Springs Community Association and the Walnut Creek Community Association, sued Downey in Allen Superior Court.

According to court records, the Walnut Springs Community Association was awarded roughly $76,000 in damages while the Walnut Creek Community Association was awarded nearly $370,000.

Downey is expected to be extradited back to Indiana at some point to face the charges against her.