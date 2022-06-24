FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She’s accused of driving nearly 20-miles-per-hour over the speed limit when she came up to the semi, not even slowing or checking the road ahead of her as she veered into the other lane to make her pass.

A crash reconstructionist doesn’t think she hit the brakes until two seconds before slamming into an oncoming car.

That’s according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents describing a crash on U.S. 33 on Memorial Day 2020 that left two people seriously injured and a 93-year-old Fort Wayne woman dead.

Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged 22-year-old Reyna G. Becerra with a felony count of reckless homicide and two felony counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in connection to the crash.

Becerra, of Ligonier, was driving south on U.S. 33 just north of Valentine Road a little after 6 p.m. that day when she approached a semi-truck in front of her. Witnesses at the scene told police she did not appear to slow down or check for oncoming traffic in the northbound lane as she attempted her pass, court documents said.

Her vehicle’s data recorder showed she revved her engine and was going 74-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone as she attempted to pass the semi, court documents said.

Her speed made it impossible for Becerra to control her white Pontiac Grand Prix as she tried to avoid an on-coming white Chevy Cruz, according to court records. Becerra tried to swerve out of the way and brake – too late – but the vehicles still collided head-on, police said in court records.

The collision spun the Pontiac 180 degrees, according to court documents. The back of the Pontiac then hit the Cruze again, pushing it into a ditch, a crash reconstructionist wrote in court documents.

There were no signs – such as marks in the roadway or scrubs on the tires – showing Becerra tried to stop her Pontiac, court documents said. Her vehicle’s data recorder showed she hit the brakes two seconds before the crash, but had hit them while making her swerve.

When rescue workers got to the scene, they found Wilhelmina McGinnis-Doell in the front passenger seat of the Chevy Cruse. She had suffered multiple lacerations and fractures and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allen County Coroner ruled her death from blunt force trauma.

Her daughter, Lisa Hensler, had been driving the Cruze. She was taken to a local hospital with multiple vertebrae fractures, a sternum fracture, a collapsed lung as well as femur, tibial and rib fractures, court records said.

Rosalba Becerra, who had been a passenger in the Pontiac, suffered a dislocated wrist, a fractured femur and a fracture to her neck.

Blood was taken from Reyna Becerra to be analyzed, but due to a clerical error that blood was disposed of before it could be tested, according to court documents.

During an interview at the hospital, where she was treated for injuries she suffered in the crash, Becerra said she was not drunk or had consumed alcohol or drugs prior to the crash. She said in court documents she was coming from her home at the time of the crash and did not remember her speed.

When asked what caused the crash, she said she did not know but remembered a semi close to her at the time, court documents said.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest, though it’s not clear whether she has been booked into Allen County Lockup as of yet.