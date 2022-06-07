FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of beating her girlfriend and then using a car to run over the woman’s leg, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Kassandra Logsdon

City police arrested 28-year-old Kassandra Logsdon after being called to the intersection of West Washington Center Road and Homewood Drive on Monday afternoon.

There, they found Logsdon’s girlfriend with a torn and tattered shirt and an injury to her lower right leg and foot.

The woman told police she and Logsdon were in a car when they began to argue. Logsdon, who was driving, stopped the car, got out and walked around the passenger side and told the woman to get out. The woman refused, according to court documents.

The woman instead tried to get into the driver’s seat but Logsdon pulled her out of the car, tearing her shirt in the process, court documents said.

Logsdon is accused of shoving the woman to the ground, causing an injury to her elbow, and then jumping into the car and driving off. The woman’s leg was under the car at that time, and at least one wheel went over her lower leg or foot, court documents said.

The woman suffered a fractured ankle along with several abrasions and bruises. She told police Logsdon’s young child was also in the car.

Logsdon was booked into Allen County Jail on felony charges of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

She posted $17,500 bond and is on monitored release, according to court records.