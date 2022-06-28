WARNING: The following story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A city woman is accused of raping and then holding a gun to the head of another woman, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 40-year-old Rosemarie Pinkston shortly after a woman claimed she raped her Thursday afternoon, court documents said.

The woman told police Pinkston began to try to touch her in a bedroom of a home despite her pleas to stop. A three-year-old boy was in the room at the time, as well, court documents said.

At some pint, Pinkston attacked her and raped her, punching her in the face and pulling her hair in the process, court records said.

Rosemarie Pinkston

At some point, Pinkston locked the boy out of the room and then pulled out a small black gun, pointed it at the side of the woman’s head and told her she was hers and she would “kill her,” according to court documents.

The woman suffered swelling to the right side of her face and a small scratch under her right eye, a Fort Wayne Police officer wrote in court documents.

While the officer was at the scene, Pinkston walked in the front door. When the officer tried to handcuff Pinkston, she is accused of pulling away from the officer, forcing the officer to take her to the ground. Pinkston is accused of trying to kick at the officer until another officer was able to put her into handcuffs, court documents said.

In an interview with detectives, Pinkston said she tried to touch the woman and admitted the woman tried to push her off, court documents said. She also admitted to struggling while officers tried to handcuff her, according to court documents.

Officers booked Pinkston into Allen County Jail on felony counts of rape, intimidation by drawing a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. She is also charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement.

She is being held on $22,500 bond and is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.