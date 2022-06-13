WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old man is accused of raping a woman while a camera recorded the assault, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Fort Wayne Police arrested Jasaren Brockway shortly after a woman and her sister called officers to a home this past Friday night.

Jasaren Brockway

At the home, the woman’s sister showed an officer a video that appeared to show Brockway force himself onto the woman despite her pleas for him to stop, court documents said. Brockway forced the woman’s clothes off, slapped her and even spit on her, an officer who watched the video wrote in a report.

“At one point during the video, the Defendant tells the Victim he is goin to have sex with her regardless of whether or not she allows him to,” the officer wrote in court documents.

The woman also toll the officer Brockway threw her phone behind the bed so she couldn’t call police and that she was screaming in hopes that one of her neighbors would hear the struggle, court documents said.

She also suffered from several marks and bruises.

Brockway is facing preliminary charges of rape, sexual battery, domestic battery and interference in the reporting of a crime. He’s being held in Allen County Jail on $13,250 bond.