FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne nursing home resident is accused of sexually battering a woman suffering from dementia while the two stayed at the same facility earlier this month.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 63-year-old Jeffrey Scott Brooks with one felony count of battery on Monday.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the southwest side nursing home May 3 when witnesses spotted Brooks in the woman’s room and sitting on her bed, according to court documents. One witness told police she saw Brooks – a resident at the home – sexually batter the woman, court documents said.

Jeffrey S. Brooks

The two were immediately separated.

Another witness told police Brooks admitted to making sexual advances on the woman, according to court documents. Workers at the home also found the woman’s clothing torn, suggesting an assault.

The woman is suffering from early onset Alzheimer’s as well as progressive dementia and is not cognitive enough to consent to any kind of interaction, according to court documents.

Still, she was taken to the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center for an examination although she could not provide any information about the incident, according to court documents.

Investigators took DNA samples from Brooks. When asked about the incident, he requested a lawyer, according to court documents. He was then booked into Allen County Lockup.