FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man who tried to rob a Kendallville credit union by showing what ended up being a fake explosive device last year received a nearly 4-year prison sentence Wednesday, according to U.S. District Court documents.

A federal judge sentenced 42-year-old Lance Lombrana to 46 months in prison for his plea of guilty to one count of armed bank robbery.

Lombrana will serve two years on supervised release after his time in prison, court documents said.

According to court documents, Lombrana wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, a hat and a white face mask and sunglasses when he walked into the 3Rivers Federal Credit Union at 551 W. North St. in Kendallville on Aug. 30.

He approached a teller and asked to speak with a manager. When the manager arrived, Lombrana removed what bank employees thought looked like an explosive with a timing device from a red and black bag, court documents said.

He told the manager he needed $40,000 because his child was sick, according to court documents.

The manager went to the vault and returned with roughly $36,000 cash. He gave the money to Lombrana, who stuffed it into his bag along with the device he showed employees, court documents said. Then he left.

Police arrested Lombrana in Garrett shortly thereafter.

The explosive device he had at the bank turned out to be a road flare with an egg timer attached, court documents said.

Lombrana pleaded guilty to a count of bank robbery back in January without a plea agreement with prosecutors.

His attorney argued in court documents the 46-month prison sentence was appropriate and that Lombrana suffered from mental problems that needed medication.