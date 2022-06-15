Andrew Thompson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A federal judge sentenced a 49-year-old Fort Wayne man to more than five years in prison Wednesday for selling firearms to a convicted felon.

Andrew S. Thompson had initially been accused of selling five handguns to two people he knew were convicted felons back in late 2018 and early 2019, according to U.S. District Court documents. These people were working with law enforcement as part of a sting against Thompson.

The guns Thompson sold included two Heckler & Koch .40 caliber pistols, a Glock 9-millimeter pistol and a Sig Sauer model 9-millimeter pistol as well as a Springfield Armory model Saint .223 caliber pistol, according to court documents.

Thompson admitted he sold or traded firearms for drugs, according to a media release from federal prosecutors.

He eventually copped to a plea agreement with prosecutors where he admitted to one of three felony counts of selling a gun to a convicted felon in exchange for a more lenient sentence.

As part of his plea agreement, Thompson is required to participate in drug and mental health programs and will be on supervised release for two years after he’s released.

At least 20 other firearms originally purchased by Thompson have been recovered in Fort Wayne and Chicago as well as other locations from “prohibited persons, traffic stops and search warrant executions,” federal prosecutors said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.