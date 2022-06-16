FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He claimed he approached the car for a drug deal.

In his story, he made the deal online and was already suspicious because the price of the drugs seemed so low. When he walked around the corner of a south side gas station and walked up to the car, he claims he became nervous because he saw a passenger in the backseat reach down and tap another man inside.

That made him believe they were going to pull a gun on him.

And that’s why he pulled out his own gun and opened fire.

Omar Logan

It’s a decision that will likely cost him two decades in prison.

A 26-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of shooting two men inside a Kia parked outside a gas station in the 4100 block of Hessen Cassel Road this past February copped to a plea deal with Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday which will have him sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Omar Logan admitted to felony counts of aggravated battery and battery in Allen Superior Court. As part of his deal with prosecutors, he will serve 16 years in prison for the aggravated battery count and four more years for the battery charge.

Two men in the Kia were shot at a Shell gas station just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 7, according to court documents.

One of the men, Joseph Thomas, was on the phone with a girl when he was shot multiple times and left in life-threatening condition. Another man, Taron Swazer, got shot in his left leg. After the shooting, both men were able to get out of the car and get help, according to police.

Detectives went through Thomas’ social media and found messages between he and Logan. Thomas offered to sell Logan drugs and asked him to meet him at a local home. Logan claimed his truck was not working and asked Thomas to come to the gas station.

Surveillance video showed Logan, dressed in all blue, walk up to the car and commit the shooting, according to court documents.

A witness later told police Logan talked to her about the shooting and said that Logan “had a problem” with Thomas, according to court records. This witness told investigators Thomas had sent threatening messages to Logan, and when he offered to sell Logan drugs at a low price he became suspicious.

Logan told the witness he got nervous as he approached the Kia for the deal, saw one man tap the other and believed his life was in danger, according to court documents.

Logan told the witness “he had no choice but to protect himself,” according to court documents.

After the shooting, Logan walked away and went back to his mother’s home. That’s where detectives found him – dressed in all blue just as the surveillance video captured the night of the shooting.

As part of his plea agreement, Allen County Prosecutors will drop charges of attempted murder, battery and using a firearm in the commission of a crime against Logan, according to court documents.

Logan is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.