FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 46-year-old man who goes by several aliases, including ‘Alabama,’ is facing a felony count of aggravated battery for stabbing another man outside a Marathon gas station on the south side of town Tuesday.

Allen County Prosecutors formally charged Kevin L. Coleman on Wednesday, accusing him of stabbing the other man in the chest after an argument while they were at the pumps of the gas station at 5400 S. Anthony Blvd. just before 10:15 a.m. the day before.

Witnesses told Fort Wayne police at the scene two men had been arguing inside the gas station and that one of the men stabbed the other outside.

According to Allen Superior Court documents, a worker at the gas station said Coleman was a regular customer there.

Surveillance video from the station shows that Coleman – who also goes by Kelvin, Calvin and Alabama – was inside the station with the man who ended up being stabbed. The video shows both men come out of the station and continue talking to each other at the pumps.

At one point, Coleman gets into his white van, begins to pull away, but stops as the other man approaches the van. Coleman then gets out and then chases the other man, court documents said. Coleman then appears to hit the other man in the chest, according to court documents.

Coleman then left the scene, court documents said.

Other gas station patrons called emergency responders after seeing the man Coleman had been arguing with suffered a stab wound. At first, he was in non-life threatening condition and an ambulance took him to a local hospital.

Medical personnel later downgraded him to life-threatening condition, police said. An update on his condition was unavailable.

While a warrant for his arrest has been issued, it was unclear whether Coleman had been booked into Allen County Jail as of yet.