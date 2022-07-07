ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Ohio near the Indiana border made it as far as Woodburn on Tuesday.

That’s where he ran out of gas.

So he called police.

Jorden Hatfield

And he smoked some marijuana while he waited for officers.

That’s according to Allen Superior Court documents detailing the arrest of 18-year-old Jorden Marcus Hatfield, who cooperated with officers when they arrived after he called them on himself.

Emergency dispatchers received a call from Hatfield at just before 9 p.m. He told them he was in the area of U.S. 24 and Woodburn Road in a vehicle he had stolen and had been driving. Upon arrival, a Woodburn Police officer spoke with Hatfield, who said he had stolen the car in Van Wert, Ohio and knew who rightfully owned the vehicle.

He also told the officer he had been smoking marijuana since calling police and pointed to a blue and black pipe lying in plain view on the dash of the vehicle, court documents said. The officer also confirmed with Van Wert Police that the vehicle had been stolen.

Hatfield told the officer he knew his rights but declined to answer any questions about the incident.

He was booked into Allen County Lockup on a felony count of auto theft and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.