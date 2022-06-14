FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man found drenched in blood and holding a towel over his neck in the 8300 block of Bridgeway Lane this past weekend was likely stabbed with a pocket knife, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

So far, no motive in the stabbing has been released.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 28-year-old Quentine Lamar Scott shortly after being called to an apartment on Bridgeway Lane at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning. He’s been charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man lying on a bedroom floor covered in blood. He told them, according to court documents, that ‘Quentine Scott stabbed me,'” court documents said. That man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition but downgraded to “life threatening” later.

Quentine Scott

Officers found Scott and another man standing outside in the area, court documents said.

Both Scott and the other man were “asking God for forgiveness,” a Fort Wayne Police officer wrote in court documents. Scott told officers he had a knife in his pocket, and officers found a pocket knife with dried blood on the blade, court documents said.

The man with Scott told him to “shut up” several times, according to court documents.

A woman at the apartment told police Scott and other man arrived shortly before the stabbing. Both were let inside. The woman was doing her makeup at one point when she heard Scott say, “Bro, I stabbed him,” according to court documents.

“Let’s go, hurry up, we only have like 15 minutes,” Scott said, according to the woman’s account in court documents.

The man with Scott then asked him, “Why did you stab him, bro?” the woman told officers.

She also said in court documents she saw Scott and the other man leave, with Scott wiping the front door handle down with his t-shirt.

The stabbing victim told officers he was in his bedroom where Scott was sitting on a couch. Scott then told the victim to stand up, and then stabbed him.

No motive was given in court documents.

Scott is being held in Allen County Jail on $30,000 bond.

An update on the victim’s condition was not available.