Court docs: Man kidnapped, raped 13-year-old girl

A man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he forced a teenage girl into his car and forced her to perform a sexual act on him.

According to a probable cause affidavit, back in January 2019, a 13-year-old girl was walking near her friend’s house when a man, identified as 34-year-old Brent Taylor, pulled his Honda Accord up behind her. He asked her if she needed a ride and wanted to make some money. When the teenager said no, then the man grabbed the girl by the arm and put her in the car, the affidavit said.

The suspect then drove to an ATM and took out $100 while the girl sat in the car, appearing “frightened,” according to the affidavit. Afterward, Taylor drove to a church parking lot where he pulled down his pants and forced the victim to perform a sexual act, the affidavit said.

He then dropped her off in the area where he found her.

Police gathered the bank’s security footage. According to the affidavit, it showed both Taylor and the girl. Investigators also looked at the ATM transaction from the bank, and the date and time matched the date and time close to the time the incident occurred.

Officers arrested Taylor on Thursday. He’s facing charges of child molestation, rape, criminal confinement and kidnapping. He’s expected to be in court Monday.