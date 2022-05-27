FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man recently released from prison is now facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting at Cambridge Square apartments Tuesday evening.

City police arrested 25-year-old Quejuance Stewart shortly after the shooting, which left another man with a gunshot wound to his right groin area, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Stewart is accused of getting out of a silver car at the apartments and then arguing with the man. He then threatened the man and brandished two handguns with long clips in each hand, a witness told detectives in court documents.

QUEJUANCE MICHAELDARNELL STEWART

That’s when shots were fired, witnesses said.

At the scene, police found shell casings strewn about the parking lot as well as cars which had been hit by bullets. The man who was shot went to a local hospital on his own before police arrived, according to court documents.

As detectives pieced together what happened, multiple witnesses identified Stewart as the man who did the shooting, court documents said.

While Indiana Department of Correction records indicate Stewart was released from prison the day of the shooting after serving time on a conviction of being a felon in possession of a handgun, several witnesses told detectives he had been free for a month or two, court documents said.

Officers also found surveillance video of Stewart with others in a gun shop the day of the shooting. In that gun shop, someone with Stewart is seen purchasing handguns that were similar to the ones witnesses described at the scene of the shooting.

A day after the shooting, that person reported those guns stolen from her vehicle.

She at first said she went to the gun shop herself, according to court records. When presented with video of her with Stewart, she admitted she was at the shop with him. She also admitted to driving to the Cambridge Square apartments with him, but that she went inside an apartment before the shooting happened, court documents said.

While detectives were interviewing the woman at police headquarters downtown, investigators spotted Stewart sitting in the passenger seat of her car parked in front of Riegel’s Pipe and Tobacco shop on Calhoun Street.

Officers took him into custody.

He had two 9 millimeter-caliber bullets in his pocket and inside the car officers found the handguns that had been reported stolen.

In an interview with detectives, Stewart admitted to being recently released from prison and that he suffered from PTSD after having been shot at previously. He also admitted that the person he was with at the gun shop bought a gun for Stewart’s protection.

Stewart claimed in court documents, however, he only began shooting at the apartments after someone pulled a gun and began shooting at him. He also claimed he only had one handgun, not two, as another witness said.

He said he and another man hid the guns in a grassy area after the shooting and retrieved them the next day. After the interview, police arrested him.

Stewart is facing felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

He’s currently being held on $120,000 bond.