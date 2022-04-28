FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of breaking into a home and using a handgun to batter a woman this past weekend.

Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday formally charged 29-year-old Larenzo L. Holley with a Felony 1 count of burglary where a serious bodily injury occured.

Felony 1 is the highest level felony in Indiana.

Holley

He’s also facing a Felony 2 count of burglary with serious bodily injury.

Holley is accused of gaining access to the home April 23 by breaking a window on the back door, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The woman inside the home had a protective order against Holley, which he had already violated by trying to call her.

Once in the home, Holley struck the woman in her face with a handgun, court documents said, which left the woman with a broken tooth.

Holley did so while four children – all under 16 years of age – were upstairs, according to court documents.

Holley is also facing lower level felony counts of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery in violation of a no contact order.

Prosecutors also levied one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy against him.

Holley is being held in Allen County Jail on $15,750 bond.