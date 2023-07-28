****WARNING: This story contains graphic content not suitable for all readers****

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He walked in at about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday and requested a massage.

He was shown a designated room where he was to wait, but then popped out and asked the masseuse where the restroom was located. After she pointed down a hallway to show him, he pulled out a handgun.

That’s according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents which describe the rape and sexual battery of a woman who tried to fight off her attacker before he left, taking the business’s cash with him.

Fort Wayne police arrested 29-year-old Garrett Troyer on a slew of charges including rape, armed robbery, sexual battery and criminal confinement shortly after the attack was reported Wednesday.

Garrett Troyer

Troyer is being held in Allen County Jail on $77,500 bond.

After brandishing the gun at the undisclosed massage business, Troyer is accused of forcing the woman into the restroom. There, he’s accused of sexually battering her while holding the gun to her head, according to court documents.

Troyer is also accused of forcing her back into the room where he was supposed to have his massage and raped her there, court documents said.

At one point during the rape, the woman noticed her attacker placed the gun on a table and tried to grab it, court documents said.

Troyer is accused of then using his arm to strangle the woman, according to court documents. The woman tried to bite him to get him to stop but she ended up struck in the face, causing her lip to bleed.

Afterward, Troyer is accused of going into another room and asking for all of the business’s money. He left with $60 cash and took the woman’s cell phone as well as the cell phone used for the business.

Troyer is set to appear on Tuesday.