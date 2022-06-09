WARNING: The following story contains graphic details that are not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of beginning the beatings one Saturday late last month.

For days, he used his fists, his hands and even a curtain rod, the woman later told investigators. At some point, he raped her. He also ran at her with a knife, took her cell phone and threatened to kill her if she ever tried to leave the house, she later said.

And some of it was captured on surveillance video.

Fort Wayne Police arrested 30-year-old Ja Ma Din on Wednesday after detectives, acting on a tip to his whereabouts, watched him walk out of a home and get into a car. They had been looking for him ever since May 31, when a woman called police to a home and gave them details about what she said she suffered at his hands.

Din is accused of coming to a home on May 28 and arguing with the woman. He then beat her for the first time, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Ja Ma Din

Days later, on May 31, the beatings continued, court documents said.

Din is accused of striking the woman with his hand while she sat on the couch, and he threatened to mutilate her if she moved from that couch, according to court documents. He punched her, drug her by the hair into another room and hit her multiple times with a curtain rod.

While in the room, he’s accused of raping the woman with an object, according to court documents.

He is also accused of threatening her with a knife, at one point putting it to her throat and threatening to kill her and mutilate her some more, the woman told police in court documents. The beatings also included slapping and choking, the woman said in court documents.

The woman’s young children, who were in the home, later validated much of what the she told police in forensic interviews with detectives, court documents said. They told detectives how Din pulled their mother’s hair, punched her and ran at her with a knife, as well.

Later on May 31, another person came to check on the woman because she had been out of touch for days. That’s when Din returned the woman’s cell phone. She called police immediately, according to court documents.

That caused Din to leave the home.

An officer watched surveillance video set up in the home that had captured part of the beating on May 28, court documents said.

The video showed Din grabbing the victim by wrapping his arms around her neck and flailing her around, according to court documents. In the video, Din also grabbed the woman’s cell phone away from her while he struck her in the face.

Din is seen in the video spitting in the woman’s face, knocking her to the ground and then dragging her by her feet to another room, an officer wrote in court documents.

He then closes the door behind them.

Din is facing two preliminary charges of rape, one charge of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a count of intimidation using a deadly weapon, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, strangulation and interference with the reporting of a crime.

He’s being held in Allen County Jail on $60,750 bond.

Din has also been ordered to have no contact with the woman.