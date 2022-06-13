WARNING: The following story contains graphic details not suitable for all readers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An argument they had at a bar turned ugly once they got into the car.

The man is accused of kicking he woman in her face and then punching her. Once they got to a home, he’s accused of choking her and then raping her with threats of more violence to come, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

That man, identified as 32-year-old Francisco Cervantes, aka Francisco Venegas-Cervantes, is now being held in Allen County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Francisco Cervantes

Fort Wayne Police met with the woman on Sunday morning, according to court documents. She told officers Cervantes and her had an argument at a bar and that he kicked and punched her once they got into a car.

At a home he grabbed her by the throat and choked her to the point that it impeded her breathing and she lost consciousness, she told police in court documents. He then forced her to have sex with him with threats of more beatings if she refused, court documents said.

The woman had extreme swelling and bruising to her face, according to court documents.

Cervantes is preliminarily charged with rape by force or imminent threat of force, domestic battery and strangulation.

He has a prior felony conviction for domestic battery, according to court records.