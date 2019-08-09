Court docs: Fort Wayne YMCA worker had child porn on company computer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a child porn charge after police said they found images of naked boys on a computer he was using while working at a Fort Wayne YMCA.

Isaac W. Lengacher, 27, faces a charge of Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 6 felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court Thursday, Fort Wayne Police received a “cyber tip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February that suggested two employees at a Fort Wayne YMCA facility found images of child porn on a company computer. The employees said the images were opened on a gmail.com email account associated with Lengacher, the affidavit said.

YMCA Senior District Executive Director Patrick Kelly was notified about the incident, the affidavit said. Kelly saved “some” of the images that were found onto a flash drive for evidence, the affidavit said.

During a search of the flash drive and the computer itself, police found an several images of a naked boys, according to the affidavit.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Lengacher Thursday. He has not been arrested.