FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of selling methamphetamine to a criminal informant three times last month, increasing the amount of drugs sold and money exchanged during each deal, according to U.S. District Court documents.

Officers took Christopher Hale into custody last week after the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team – the department’s version of a SWAT unit – served a warrant at his home.

A task force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration had used a criminal informant to buy methamphetamine from Hale, court records said.

The first purchase came in early May, where the informant bought roughly an ounce from Hale for $350, according to court documents. This purchase happened inside a car while a woman who was with Hale got out and pumped gas.

During the second purchase, the informant met Hale inside a local business in the area of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Street. In the back aisle of the business, Hale is accused of slipping close to three ounces of methamphetamine – divided up into 24 baggies containing 3.5 grams of methamphetamine each – into the informant’s bag while the informant handed over about $900.

In a third transaction, the informant met Hale at a business and then drove with him to a home, where Hale was watched going to the front door before coming back to the car. During that deal, the informant handed Hale $1,200 for roughly 91 grams of methamphetamine.

Hale later called the informant and said that he mistakenly shorted the informant 22 grams in that deal but had the drugs ready, court documents said.

The informant wore and audio device investigators used to record interactions with Hale, though that device proved faulty at times, court documents said.

When police raided Hale’s home, they found scales as well as roughly 197 grams of pills that tested positive for methamphetamine and caffeine, according to court documents.

Hale is now facing a count of distribution of methamphetamine and was due in court for an initial appearance Monday.