FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A former or recently suspended local parole officer was charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor relating to a minor.

Branden D. Shaw, 41, of Fort Wayne was charged Friday with sexual misconduct with a minor, vicarious sexual gratification with a victim under 16, but older than 13, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and a misdemeanor charge for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Shaw, whose status with the Indiana Department of Corrections Fort Wayne District Parole office is currently unclear, was arrested Friday and released on a $22,500 bond. Capt. Steve Stone of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said Shaw told arresting officers he was suspended.

Court documents indicate the incidents occurred on Aug. 1, 2020.

On May 28, 2021, Shaw was pictured with two other IDOC Fort Wayne District Parole officers on the unit’s Facebook page receiving the Outstanding Field Officer Award for “being a Field Training Officer who acts as a positive role model to others, takes time to mentor, coaches and trains, and goes out of their way to help staff learn the job.”