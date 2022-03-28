Saturday, the victim met his alleged shooter at a liquor store and the two agreed to hang out that night at the Coliseum Inn.

The two started arguing over a woman inside the motel room. The victim insisted the shooter slept with his wife several years ago and he refused to drop the matter, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Hector Fernando Lopez-Martinez, 31, of an undetermined address, fired his 9mm gun into the mattress.

After more accusations, Lopez-Martinez pulled out his gun and shot a man called Isai, court documents said.

Monday, Lopez-Martinez was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery where the defendant knowingly inflicted injury creating a substantial risk of death, carrying a handgun without a license and two counts of criminal recklessness.

He was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $115,000, according to court documents.

Isai, whose last name has not been given, was shot at least once in the head, court documents said.

Police responded to the Coliseum Inn, located at 1020 N. Coliseum Blvd., around 12:40 a.m. Saturday after reports that a man there was “covered in blood.” Isai’s brothers had witnessed the shooting and identified the shooter as their brother-in-law.

That brother in law, they said in court documents, was Lopez-Martinez.

Lopez-Martinez left the motel in a gray Nissan Frontier. In surveillance video from the motel, it shows him leaving the hotel room shortly after the shooting, carrying a gun and getting in to a gray Nissan pick-up truck. When the suspect vehicle was aired over police radio, officers learned he might be living on Pittsburgh Street, court documents said.

Fort Wayne officer Anthony Krock noticed the gray pick-up truck in a parking lot of a closed auto repair lot at the intersection of Wayne Trace and South Anthony Boulevard. As he did so, a white Chevrolet Camaro left the same lot.

The truck’s headlights were still on, according to the probable cause affidavit written by detective Matthew Cline. Krock waited for back-up and then conducted a traffic stop on the Camaro. Lopez-Martinez was sitting in the passenger seat and his girlfriend was driving.

The girlfriend said she was asleep when Lopez-Martinez came in to her residence and woke her up.

“We have to go,” he told her in court documents. “Things turned ugly.”

She drove the Camaro, following him as he drove his truck to the lot where he left it, court documents said.

Isai’s brothers met with Cline and said they were in the room at the Coliseum Inn when Lopez-Martinez and Isai started to argue. During the argument, Lopez-Martinez produced a semi-automatic handgun, firing several rounds into a bed where he was sitting.

One brother was so fearful he left the room and walked down the street. He got a phone call from the other brother about 10 to 15 minutes later to say Lopez-Martinez shot Isai.

By the time he got back to the hotel room, the police were already there.

One of the brothers said after the argument continued for several minutes, Isai attempted to get the gun from Lopez-Martinez. Lopez-Martinez pushed Isai away and then, while standing several feet away, pulled the handgun from his waistband, pointed it and shot Isai several times.

The girlfriend was interviewed once again. She said she wanted Lopez-Martinez to come home, but he said he was at a hotel with his brothers. When he got home, he had blood on his hands an clothing. It looked like he was crying, court documents said.

Lopez-Martinez said during a recorded police interview that Isai was recently released from prison because he shot at him about two years ago. Lopez-Martinez admitted to shooting off a few rounds from the driver’s seat that night.

When the victim “got in his face,” he pulled his gun out and shot the victim.

Crime scene technician Al Garriott located six 9mm shell casings in the mattress.