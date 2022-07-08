FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He provided the scale and the drugs.

His customers would weigh out what they wanted to buy.

That was the honor system employed by a blind man accused of selling drugs out of a northwest side home raided by the Allen County Drug Task Force and Allen County Sheriff’s SWAT team earlier this week, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Police took 35-year-old Justin Watson into custody on felony counts of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia during the raid at 222 Montalcino Run in the Talis Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Investigators had received numerous calls about the home previously and began watching the house last month. On June 27, they pulled over a vehicle leaving the home and discovered eight grams of methamphetamine inside, court documents said.

Justin Watson, 35, faces four drug-related charges including two felony dealing charges.

The people in the vehicle told officers they bought the methamphetamine from a blind man named Justin at the home.

“Additional information was that he sold Methamphetamine and would allow the buyers to actually weigh out the amount purchased on a digital scale provided by Justin,” a detective wrote in court documents.

Officers also discovered social media messages showing Watson telling those in the vehicle he had illegal narcotics for sale and that they should come buy some, according to court documents.

During the raid of the home, Watson admitted to detectives in court documents that he would sell methamphetamine to friends. He would buy between a half an ounce to an ounce of methamphetamine a week and then allow people to come buy from him.

He also confirmed that since he was blind, he allowed his customers to weigh the drugs themselves, court documents said.

Watson told detectives he had some methamphetamine in a bookbag as well as scales and paraphernalia in a safe in the garage. He also told them he had a 9-millimeter caliber handgun in a cabinet under that safe, court documents said.

A search of the home turned up the gun – which was loaded – as well as multiple scales and plastic baggies typically used in drug dealing, according to court documents. Officers also found 1.2 grams of methamphetamine and roughly $450 cash mostly in $20 bills.

A detective wrote in court documents that he “knows through his training and experience that often times illegal narcotics are purchased using $20 bills.”

Everything officers found were either located in Watson’s bedroom or in locked containers or safes in the garage. Watson, who does not own the home, told officers he was the only one who had a key to everything that had been locked away.

Watson was booked into Allen County Jail on $102,500 bail but has since bonded out.

As part of his release while his case is pending, he cannot use or possess any drugs and must submit to drug and alcohol testing at his own expense at any time the court or pretrial services orders him to, court documents said.

His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.