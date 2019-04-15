Court docs: Athletic trainer had sexual relationship with student

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cayla Pusey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A local sports trainer has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student athlete she treated.

Cayla M. Pusey, 26, faces two felony charges of Child Seduction, one for being a child care worker who had sexual intercourse or sexual conduct with a child 16-17 years and another for being a child care worker who engaged in fondling or touching with a child 16-17 years.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday, a Grant County Sheriff's detective learned that Pusey and the student "had engaged in sexual activity" at Pusey's Fort Wayne home. Pusey was a sports trainer at the student's Grant County school, the affidavit said.

The student said he began a friendship with Pusey in April 2017 and they exchanged contact information so he could consult her about an injury he'd suffered, the affidavit said. The relationship grew, though, and the student said he stayed at Pusey's home 5-10 times and exchanged nude photos, and engaged in sexual activity.

The affidavit said the victim's mother had been approached by Pusey about continuing their relationship, but the mother said it was unacceptable, the affidavit said. The mother told Pusey to end the relationship and request to be transferred to a different assignment or she would report her, the affidavit said.

Pusey was arrested Friday. She's due in Allen Superior Court Tuesday.