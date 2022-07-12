FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who shot two others during what was supposed to be a drug deal outside a gas station this past February received a 20-year prison sentence Tuesday.

An Allen Superior Court judge accepted a plea deal between prosecutors and 26-year-old Omar Logan and sentenced him to 14 years for one count of aggravated battery and four years on one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Charges of attempted murder, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and using a firearm in the commission of a crime filed against Logan were dropped, as per the plea agreement.

Logan shot two other men after slowly approaching a car parked outside a gas station in the 4100 block of Hessen Cassel Road just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 7, according to court documents.

The Shell gas station at 4181 Hessen Cassel Road is shown early Tuesday, Feb. 8, after a shooting.

In his story, Logan claimed he had set up a deal to buy drugs from one of the two men in the car previously but became suspicious because the prices were so low, according to court documents. He later told a witness he thought the men might pull a gun on him.

One of the men, Joseph Thomas, was on the pheon with a girl when Logan shot him multiple times, leaving him in life-threatening condition. Another man, Taron Swazer, got shot in his left leg. After the shooting, both men were able to get out of the car and get help, police said.

Detectives were able to retrieve social media messages from Thomas’ phone showing that he offered to sell Logan drugs at the gas station. Surveillance video showed Logan, dressed all in blue, walk up to the car and fire shots inside, court documents said.

Omar Logan

A witness later told police Logan talked to her about the shooting and said that Logan “had a problem” with Thomas, according to court documents. This witness told investigators Thomas had sent threatening messages to Logan, and when he offered to sell Logan drugs at a low price he became suspicious.

Logan told the witness he got nervous as he approached the car for the deal, and saw one man tap the other and believed his life was in danger, court documents said.

Logan told the witness “he had no choice but to protect himself,” according to court documents.

After the shooting, Logan walked away and went back to his mother’s home. That’s where detectives found him – dressed in all blue just as the surveillance video captured the night of the shooting.

As part of the plea agreement, Logan was ordered to serve the 14 years for aggravated battery and four years for battery consecutively.