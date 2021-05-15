Courageous Healing mental health services celebrates grand opening of Fort Wayne center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Courageous Healing celebrated the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar healing center on Saturday afternoon.

The company had been operating virtually for the past year. The new facility is located at 2013 South Anthony Blvd in Fort Wayne.

Courageous Healing mental health services.









The grand opening consisted of an outdoor parking lot party open to the public with food trucks, music, children’s activities and tours of the new facility. Neighborhood Health Clinic was in attendance and offered free Covid-19 vaccine doses from their mobile unit.

Courageous Healing’s goal with the center is to create a safe space with mental health services for people of color and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health care, according to their online statement.

“Our therapists understand the importance of showing up as our authentic selves so that our clients feel more comfortable being fully who they are as well,” said co-founder Aaron Lane, “With our team having diversity in background, rich experience & expertise, and a wide range of specializations, clients are more likely to find an approach that meets their needs.”