Couple plans 20-minute short film leading up to surprise proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man spent over a year planning a short film about his life that ends in a very real-life moment.

Zach Vessels decided to propose to his girlfriend Madie in early 2020 but to do that, he wanted to combine their love of music with his life of filmmaking.

“That’s where I kind of came up with this idea to just work on this huge music video short film, with all these different songs that kind of tells the mindspace now of the emotions I experienced last three years, which went from, you know, kind of a slower sadder start to, things are looking up to, you know, overjoyed.”

He wanted to recreate a series of moments and end with one very real moment… the one where he proposes. It took nearly a year of planning and work. The best part? Madie played an active role in creating the project without knowing how it would end.

“The fun part about all of it was, she helped me along the way she helped me on shoots she shot behind the scenes, she helps create all these sets, and the whole time she was like, unwilling or unknowingly, planning, her proposal.”

His favorite part, surprising her with the proposal and then with the people closest to them.

“Just seeing her face, her shock when I proposed and then seeing that second way when we pulled back that door and all her friends and family came inside to celebrate with her. It was just kind of like a double whammy of surprises and just seeing her face light up was like made all this year planning and everything that we did to get to that point.”

And for those wondering, she said yes! They plan to get married in 2022.