County to mail property taxes by Friday; first installment due May 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Treasurer William Royce announced that Allen County property tax bills will be mailed by Friday.

Both the spring and fall remittance coupons are included in the bill. Treasurer Royce said there will be no fall mailing.

In 2020, Governor Holcomb ordered an extension of the tax due date but there is no extension this year. The due date for the first installment is May 10. Spring payments received after May 10 are subject to a late fine.

“Taxpayer’s have a responsibility to get their bill. If you do not receive a tax bill, you can request one by calling the Treasurer’s office or print one from the Treasurer’s website,” Treasurer Royce said. “Unpaid bills or late payments will incur a penalty.”

Several online payment methods can be found at www.allencountytreasurer.us or taxpayers can pay over the phone by calling 1-877-690-3729 and using jurisdiction code 7693. A complete list of payment options and instructions can be found on the back of the tax bill.

Treasurer Royce expects a high call volume so taxpayers may experience long wait times on the phone.