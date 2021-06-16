Is the pandemic over? County sees ‘remarkably’ low number of new COVID cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the weather warms up and a growing list of people get vaccinated, Allen County has seen a drop in new cases of COVID-19. Despite that good news, other statistics have the county’s health commissioner stressing the need for more vaccinations.

According to Dr. Matthew Sutter, while the department of health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Allen County saw four or five new cases of COVID-19 over the previous days with a seven-day average of 20 cases.

“If you’re vaccinated you have outstanding protection against hospitalizations and death,” Sutter told WANE 15. “You can still get it, but it’s likely to just be a cold. However, if you’re unvaccinated, you still have all the risks you had before. The only thing is the people who are vaccinated or previously had it, may be helping because they my slow down the transmission. They’re less likely to get it and pass it on. But it seems like a shame. We’ve got safe, effective vaccines that are available in huge numbers, the rest of the world would love, and if everybody got vaccinated, we’d probably shut this thing down completely, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”

Sutter has continued the push to get people vaccinated. Sutter said that Indiana is behind the national average, with 46% of residents 12 years old and older getting vaccinated. Some states are expected to hit 70% before the year is out.