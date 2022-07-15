FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Allen County Jail will likely be built in the area of Adams Center and Paulding roads in the southeast part of Fort Wayne, according to newly filed federal court documents.

That’s the current site of the Allen County Sheriff’s firing range and is land owned by the county.

While officials said they will continue to vet other sites in an effort to find land that might be a better fit for a new jail, the roughly 200 acres at Adams Center and Paulding roads is the only space available that they can use to meet a timeline set by a U.S. District Court judge who ruled the county needs a new or updated jail.

That judge recently determined in a lawsuit against the county that conditions at the current jail, located near downtown Fort Wayne, caused “irreparable harm” and were inhumane.

The facility is outdated and constantly overcrowded and violated inmates’ constitutional rights, Judge Damon R. Leichty ruled earlier this year in the class-action lawsuit brought against the sheriff and county officials by inmates.

Two months ago, county officials told the judge they had capped the jail’s population, did away with housing federal inmates and were looking at plans of building a new jail or updating the current jail with new construction.

At the time, officials felt a new jail – built by 2026 – was likely.

County officials have also estimated a new jail would cost roughly $350 million.

For the property proposed in court documents, Allen County officials will need to apply for approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals for “contingent use” in order to build the facility. A more detailed survey of the site and other architectural work may be needed before a hearing with that board, officials wrote in court documents.

Applications to the board of zoning appeals for contingent use facilities are due on Aug. 2, court documents said.

County officials are looking at having a concept for the new jail ready by Sept. 30 followed by a schematic design by Dec. 31. Design development and construction documents would follow in April and September of 2023, court documents said.

Bidding is scheduled to take place by November 2023 and construction might start in April 2024, officials wrote in court documents.