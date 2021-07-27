County hits $1 billion in commercial, residential projects earlier than ever

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Momentum continued building in the development of Allen County in the first half of the year. For the fifth year in a row, new permits for commercial and residential were valued at a total of $1 billion – this time it happened in the first six months of the year.

The Allen County commissioners gathered with representatives of homebuilders, commercial builders and the county’s building department Tuesday to mark the achievement. It’s the earliest the milestone has been hit over the course of a year.

“It feels like we’re drinking from the fire hose, since I started five years ago,” Building Commissioner John Caywood told WANE 15. “It’s continued to hit a billion from 2017 to today, the volume is unprecedented. Talking to commercial contractors and residential contractors, we are pretty much booked through the end of 2021, and if the economy can hold out the way that it is, I think that we’re going to see this through to 2022.”

According to the commissioner’s office, commercial permit values for the first six months of the year totaled $817 million, while residential permit values were at $429 million. 1,000 permits were issued for new housing during the first half of the year, which is especially noteworthy as high lumber prices had the potential impact of slowing construction.

“It was always a talking subject with customers coming in and as they do begin to fall,” Harrison Heller of Heller Homes said. “I honestly think we’re going to have another windfall of customers coming through the doors, not only through Heller Homes, but all the builders, so as a board member on the Home Builders Association, I tell my colleagues to hold on tight because I think that this fall is going to be very interesting.”

Commercial projects noted Tuesday included Electric Works, Lutheran Downtown, Amazon and a new Meijer store on Dupont Road.